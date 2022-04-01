Tokyo stocks extend loss to 3 days on concerns over Chinese economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday, the first day of the new fiscal year and the final day before the bourse reshuffle, extending its losing streak to three days on worries over the Chinese economy as western part of Shanghai entered COVID-19 lockdown. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 155.45 points, or 0.56 percent, from Thursday at 27,665.98. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 2.13 points, or 0.11 percent, lower at 1,944.27. Decliners were led by marine transportation, oil and coal product, and iron and steel issues. The bourse w...