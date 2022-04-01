Japan eases COVID-19 warning against travel to 106 nations

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Friday eased its travel warning for 106 nations including the United States and India over the coronavirus pandemic, no longer recommending Japanese nationals against traveling to these areas. The Foreign Ministry lowered its travel advisories for those countries also including Britain, France and Germany from the second-highest Level 3 on its four-point scale to Level 2, under which Japanese citizens are asked to refrain from all nonessential overseas travel. At a press conference, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi cited a "decreasing global trend" in the number of new COVID-19 infe...