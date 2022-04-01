Baseball: Ohtani praises MLB flexibility with new DH rule

Newsfrom Japan

Reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani on Thursday welcomed a new rule's approval that will make his work as a two-way batting and pitching star much easier. "This kind of movement didn't happen during my time in Japan," Ohtani said after Major League Baseball announced the approval of its new "Amended Designated Hitter Rule." "I feel grateful that the American side has taken a more flexible approach." The rule, called by some the "Ohtani Rule," will allow teams to list a player as both a pitcher and designated hitter, meaning a pitcher can leave the mound but remain in the batting lineup ...