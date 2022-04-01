FOCUS: High raw material costs plus weak yen threaten recovery from COVID

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's recovery from the COVID-19 economic fallout is at a crossroads as surging raw material costs, driven by the war in Ukraine and amplified by a weak yen, are beginning to cool corporate sentiment. Despite emerging evidence of companies passing on higher energy, commodity and grain prices to consumers, many are still finding it difficult to raise prices, according to the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey released Friday. Uncertainty over the war in Ukraine, further yen weakness as a byproduct of the BOJ's powerful monetary easing, and the pandemic situation at home and overseas, especially in...