Baseball: Giants beat struggling Tigers in throwback clash

Newsfrom Japan

Wearing uniforms from their early glory years did not help the Hanshin Tigers snap their season-opening losing streak as the Yomiuri Giants held off their Central League rivals 6-5 on Friday. With both teams sporting throwback uniforms from 1936, when the Giants and Tigers were the biggest wheels in the first season of Japan's first professional league, Yomiuri ace Tomoyuki Sugano allowed three runs over seven innings to earn the win. "The team's playing well, and I tried hard not to let everyone down," Sugano said. "(The uniforms) created a different kind of atmosphere, and I was so happy to ...