U.S. economy adds 431,000 jobs in March, jobless rate falls to 3.6%

The U.S. economy created 431,000 nonfarm jobs in March, while the unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage point from the previous month to 3.6 percent, the Labor Department said Friday. Growth in nonfarm payrolls fell short of the market consensus of an increase of about 490,000. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate hit the lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic accelerated in March 2020. The department revised upward the nonfarm payrolls growth reported for February from 678,000 to 750,000, as well as for January from 481,000 to 504,000. In March, private industry generated 426,000 jobs, while...