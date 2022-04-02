U.S., Japan, other energy consumers to release oil reserves again

Newsfrom Japan

An international body consisting of Japan, the United States and other energy-consuming countries agreed Friday to release more oil from their emergency reserves to curb surging energy prices amid Russia's war in Ukraine. The International Energy Agency made the decision during an online meeting. The move will be a second coordinated action by its 31 members in a month following their decision to release a total of 60 million barrels. The amount of the second release has yet to be determined, a Japanese official said, adding that such details will be decided within about a week. The meeting wa...