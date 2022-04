Newsfrom Japan

Japan will play Germany and Spain in Group E of this year's World Cup in Qatar after Friday's draw for the last edition of the tournament involving 32 teams. Japan, ranked 23rd in the latest FIFA ranking, qualified for the seventh straight time and were one of the eight teams in Pot 3. The World Cup is scheduled to kick off on Nov. 21. The 2026 World Cup, to be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, will be expanded to feature 48 countries.