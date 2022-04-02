FOCUS: China's COVID-19 policy, yuan's rise vs yen may beset Japan's economy

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's economy, which has already been facing downward pressure against a backdrop of the Ukraine crisis and the yen's depreciation, may also be plagued by China's radical "zero COVID" policy and the yuan's rising trend. With energy and commodity prices increasing globally in the wake of the full-fledged attack on Ukraine by Russia, a major oil and gas producer and exporter, resource-poor Japan might experience "bad inflation" -- a combination of an economic downturn and higher costs. The yen is certain to extend losses against other key counterparts including the U.S. dollar and the euro as ...