Fukushima bullet train services return 2 weeks after big quake

East Japan Railway Co. on Saturday resumed bullet train services between Koriyama and Fukushima stations that were suspended following a powerful earthquake in northeastern Japan more than two weeks ago. Tohoku Shinkansen trains will run at a reduced speed of up to 160 kilometers per hour between the two stations in Fukushima Prefecture and the number of services will be kept at about 50 percent of normal, according to the company, also known as JR East. But with the resumption, direct Yamagata Shinkansen Line services to and from Tokyo became possible. The line had only been operating between...