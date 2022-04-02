Baseball: Giants send Tigers to 8th straight defeat

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie closer Taisei Ota's great escape earned him his sixth save as the Yomiuri Giants scraped out a 5-4 Central League win on Saturday that consigned the Hanshin Tigers to their eighth straight loss. Ota, who surrendered two ninth-inning runs the night before at Tokyo Dome, walked the first two batters he faced on Saturday. A sacrifice and a single by 40-year-old Yoshio Itoi made it one-run game. With runners on second and third giving the Tigers a chance to end the worst start in franchise history, slugger Teruaki Sato's little liner to short was caught and turned into a game-ending double ...