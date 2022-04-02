Soccer: Inui brace helps Cerezo end Kawasaki's home unbeaten run

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan international Takashi Inui and Hiroto Yamada each hit a brace as Cerezo Osaka thrashed two-time reigning champions Kawasaki Frontale 4-1 on Saturday in the J-League first division. Kawasaki equaled the league's longest home unbeaten streak of 25 games on March 12 at Todoroki Stadium, but their bid for a new benchmark fell spectacularly as Cerezo claimed their second win of the season. Despite having Japan defenders Miki Yamane and Shogo Taniguchi back from World Cup qualifying, Kawasaki suffered their second defeat after eight games. Captain Inui drew first blood in the 13th minut...