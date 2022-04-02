Sri Lanka declares state of emergency amid protests, economic crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency on Friday, a day after violent protests outside his residence over the country's economic crisis. Police imposed an overnight curfew in the country's main city of Colombo and other areas for two days through Friday, after hundreds of protesters outside the president's house on the outskirts of the city turned violent and clashed with police and the military on Thursday. Police used tear gas and water cannons to break up crowds. Rajapaksa said in a government gazette notification that he made the decision in the interests of ...