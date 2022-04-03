Tennis: Osaka beaten by rising Swiatek in Miami Open final

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Naomi Osaka missed out on the Miami Open title Saturday after she was beaten 6-4, 6-0 by Poland's world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the final. Four-time grand-slam champion Osaka, currently ranked 77th in the world, failed to find a way past the tenacious Swiatek in the first set before capitulating in the second to miss out on what would have been her first title since winning last year's Australian Open. The 20-year-old Swiatek continued her superb form, triumphing in her third straight WTA 1000 tournament to extend her winning streak to 17 matches. She is set to rise to the top of the wome...