Soccer: Asano brace gives Bochum win at Hoffenheim

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Takuma Asano hit a brace on Saturday as Bochum edged past Hoffenheim 2-1 away in the German Bundesliga. Asano took his season's tally to three goals and his first of the match saw him get on to a long ball from keeper Manuel Riemann on the left and cut inside before drilling in a fierce strike from 25 meters out just inside the near post. David Raum leveled for the home side nine minutes after the break, curling into the top right corner from just inside the box, but Asano buried the winner five minutes later. Keeper Riemann again set him up, quickly launching a counter with a ba...