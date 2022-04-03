Baseball: Suzuki gets 2nd spring training home run for Cubs

Newsfrom Japan

Seiya Suzuki hit his second home run of spring training Saturday, a two-run shot in the fourth inning helping the Chicago Cubs edge the Los Angeles Angels 5-4. The biggest name coming out of Japan in the off-season, the 27-year-old former Hiroshima Carp slugger went 1-for-2 after striking out swinging with his first at-bat in the second inning at Sloan Park. Suzuki connected on a 2-1 breaking ball from lefty Patrick Sandoval for the home run, sending the big fly over the left-center fence to tie the game at 2-2. "It was a fluke. The wind carried it," said Suzuki, who batted fifth and got the h...