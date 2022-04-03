Former Japan PM calls for supplementary budget to stimulate economy

Newsfrom Japan

Japan cannot avoid crafting a supplementary budget for fiscal 2022 as part of measures to mitigate the impact of rising prices on the economy, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Sunday. "It's very important to take action aimed at invigorating the economy," Suga said on a Fuji TV program, without specifying when an extra budget should be formed. His successor, Fumio Kishida, is reluctant to compile an additional budget at an early date as the new fiscal year just started this month. While his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's coalition partner, Komeito, has been calling for the enactmen...