Baseball: Marines' Sasaki rockets to 1st win

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's hottest young pitcher, Roki Sasaki, routinely hit 160 kilometers (99.4 miles) per hour as he struck out 13 batters over eight innings to earn the win as the Lotte Marines beat the Seibu Lions 4-2 in the Pacific League on Sunday. The 20-year-old Sasaki (1-0) allowed a run on three hits, while hitting one batter and walking none as the Marines completed a three-game home sweep at Zozo Marine Stadium outside Tokyo. Sasaki, highly scouted as a high schooler by major league teams, did not pitch in 2020, his first pro season, but went 3-2 in 11 games last season with a 2.27 ERA and is expect...