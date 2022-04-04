Tokyo stock market revamped in hope of attracting foreign investors

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo stock market was reorganized Monday into three trading segments in a major reform aimed at imposing stricter listing standards and attracting more foreign investment. The Prime, Standard and Growth markets replace the four sections formerly on the Tokyo bourse, as the operator has tried to create a clearer concept for each segment and revitalize a market that has fallen far behind its U.S. peers in terms of capitalization. By tightening standards on trading liquidity and corporate governance, Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. hopes the top-tier Prime Market will lure more foreign investors, ...