Gist of new trading sections at Tokyo Stock Exchange

The following is a gist of the reorganization of trading sections at the Tokyo Stock Exchange. -- The former four sections of the First Section, Second Section, Jasdaq and Mothers were reorganized into three new markets named Prime, Standard and Growth. -- The Prime section, equivalent to the former First Section, is the top-tier division and will focus on liquidity to attract various institutional investors from abroad. -- The Standard section was created through the merger of the Second Section and the Jasdaq markets, mainly for midsize companies. -- The Growth section will be for up-and-com...