FOCUS: Tokyo stock market needs more than shake-up to lure foreign investors

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo stock market trumpets its largest overhaul in decades to lure more foreign investors. Still, the bourse is missing something such investors have long awaited -- companies with great growth potential. The bourse operator, Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc., on Monday reorganized its four trading sections into three -- Prime, Standard and Growth -- for the roughly 3,800 listed companies to be categorized under more distinctive rules to sharpen the focus of each market. The reform came as Japan tries to cement a foothold for the Tokyo market as an international financial hub after its reputation...