Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, strong U.S. jobs data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Monday, the first day of trading under the bourse's reshuffled segments, as sentiment rose on advances on Wall Street late last week following robust U.S. jobs data for March. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 20.97 points, or 0.08 percent, from Friday to 27,686.95. The broader Topix index was up 4.43 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,948.70. The Tokyo bourse on Monday introduced the Prime, Standard and Growth markets to replace the four former trading segments -- First Section, Second Section, Mothers and Jasdaq. On t...