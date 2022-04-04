Main events scheduled for Tuesday, April 5

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, April 5: -- Average household spending data for February to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m. -- Japan to implement ban on exports of luxury cars, jewelry and artworks to Russia as part of economic sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. -- Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to return from Poland, where he was sent as special envoy for support for Ukrainian refugees.