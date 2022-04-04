Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on Wall St. gains, high-tech fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Monday morning as sentiment rose on gains on Wall Street and the release of robust U.S. jobs data for March late last week while a drop in chip-related shares weighed on the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 39.21 points, or 0.14 percent, from Friday to 27,626.77. The broader Topix index was up 1.24 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,945.51. The Tokyo bourse on Monday introduced the Prime, Standard and Growth markets to replace the four former trading segments -- First Section, Second Section, Mothers and Jasdaq. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led...