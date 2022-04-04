Bullet trains back in service between Iwate and Miyagi after quake

Newsfrom Japan

East Japan Railway Co. on Monday resumed bullet train services between Iwate and Miyagi prefectures that were suspended after a powerful earthquake hit northeastern Japan more than two weeks ago. Tohoku Shinkansen trains are back in service between Ichinoseki and Sendai stations, allowing Hokkaido and Akita Shinkansen trains to reconnect to Sendai, a major transportation hub in the northeast region. The trains will operate at a reduced speed of up to 160 kilometers per hour and the number of services will be kept at around 60 percent of normal times, according to the company, also known as JR ...