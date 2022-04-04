Soccer: Japan wingers Ito, Mitoma star in Belgian top-flight wins

Newsfrom Japan

Japan wingers starred during their respective Belgian clubs’ victories on Sunday, Genk’s Junya Ito scoring a goal and setting up another while Kaoru Mitoma also provided a goal for leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Ito, the standout performer for Japan as they qualified for their seventh straight World Cup finals, scored Genk’s third during their 5-0 trouncing of Eupen at home as he tapped in Luca Oyen’s cross at the far post a minute into the second half.

Ito had earlier won a penalty after venturing into the box with Paul Onuachu converting after 11 minutes, and his cross was volleyed hom...