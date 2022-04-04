Tennis: Osaka up to 35th in WTA rankings after Miami Open final

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s Naomi Osaka jumped from 77th to 35th in the WTA singles rankings Monday following her runner-up finish at the Miami Open.

Osaka, the former world No. 1 and four-time grand-slam winner, had plummeted in the rankings after taking two self-imposed mental health breaks in 2021.

Miami Open winner Iga Swiatek became the first player from Poland to reach No. 1 after the 20-year-old won her third straight WTA 1000 tournament to extend her winning streak to 17 matches.

The previous No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia, the winner of the French Open in 2019, Wimbledon in 2021 and the Australian Ope...