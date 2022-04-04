Tokyo stocks snap 3-day losing streak on robust U.S. jobs data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Monday, the first day of trading under the bourse’s reshuffled segments, snapping a three-day losing streak following the release of firm U.S. jobs data late last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 70.49 points, or 0.25 percent, from Friday at 27,736.47. The broader Topix index finished 9.36 points, or 0.48 percent, higher at 1,953.63.

The Tokyo bourse on Monday launched the Prime, Standard and Growth markets in place of the four former trading segments -- First Section, Second Section, Mothers and Jasdaq. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers ...