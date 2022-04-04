Baseball: Ohtani hits homer, Akiyama not on Reds’ Opening Day roster

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani ripped his third home run of spring training Sunday for the Los Angeles Angels, while Cincinnati Reds outfielder Shogo Akiyama was not named on the Opening Day roster.

Batting first as the designated hitter, 2021 American League MVP Ohtani drove a 2-1 changeup from Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler in the fifth inning over the right-center wall for a solo shot before a crowd of 44,000 at Angel Stadium.

The Angels won 5-1 as Ohtani went 1-for-3 on the day. The flame-thrower was named the Opening Day pitcher for the first time in his five big-league seaso...