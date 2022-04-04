G-20 finance chiefs will not issue statement after April 20 meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 economies have decided not to issue a joint statement after their April 20 meeting amid conflicts over Russia’s participation in the event following its invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors are instead considering having Indonesia, this year’s rotating chair of the group, release the results of discussions at the meeting in Washington, the sources said.

In response to Moscow’s aggression, U.S. President Joe Biden has said he believes Russia should be removed from the G-20. So...