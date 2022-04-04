2,000 military medical staff sent to Shanghai over COVID surge

Newsfrom Japan

China has sent about 2,000 military medical staff and thousands of health care workers to Shanghai as COVID-19 infections continued to increase Monday in the country's most important financial center. The medical personnel from various units affiliated with the People's Liberation Army were dispatched Sunday to the megacity of 26 million people, which remains mostly under lockdown amid mass testing for the coronavirus, according to official media. Chinese health authorities said Monday that 13,137 new cases were reported nationwide in the previous 24 hours, of which 9,006, mostly asymptomatic,...