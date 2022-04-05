Tokyo stocks open higher on firm Wall St., rising tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, with the market driven higher by tech shares after a surge by their U.S. counterparts. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 107.07 points, or 0.39 percent, from Monday to 27,843.54. The broader Topix index was up 5.06 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,958.69. The Tokyo bourse on Monday introduced the Prime, Standard and Growth markets to replace the four former trading segments -- First Section, Second Section, Mothers and Jasdaq. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were l...