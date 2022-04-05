Tokyo stocks end mixed on high-tech rally, Russia sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Tuesday as a rise in high-tech shares was offset by concerns that additional financial sanctions against Russia may lead to further escalation in commodity prices. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 51.51 points, or 0.19 percent, from Monday at 27,787.98. The broader Topix index finished 4.51 points, or 0.23 percent, lower at 1,949.12. The Tokyo bourse on Monday introduced the Prime, Standard and Growth markets to replace the four former trading segments -- First Section, Second Section, Mothers and Jasdaq. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by min...