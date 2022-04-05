All Tohoku Shinkansen lines to resume service after quake derailment

Newsfrom Japan

East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday that all lines of its Tohoku Shinkansen will resume services on April 14 after a powerful earthquake hit northeastern Japan and derailed one of its bullet trains nearly three weeks ago. But the lines will run on temporary timetables until after Japan's Golden Week holidays in early May, JR East said, as trains will need to run at reduced speeds between Koriyama Station in Fukushima Prefecture and Ichinoseki Station in Iwate Prefecture. The magnitude 7.4 quake on March 16 derailed a Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, causing the s...