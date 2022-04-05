Baseball: Tanaka earns win as virus-hit Rakuten returns to action

Newsfrom Japan

Masahiro Tanaka pitched the coronavirus-hit Rakuten Eagles to a 7-3 Pacific League win against the Seibu Lions on Tuesday, allowing two runs over seven innings as his team returned to action. Rakuten had canceled its home games against the SoftBank Hawks over the weekend after reporting infections of eight players and a pitching coach in the past week. In its first game in four days, the team was quick in giving the former New York Yankee the lead. Haruki Nishikawa led off with a single in the first inning, Seibu lefty Shunsuke Sato (1-1) loaded the bases with a hit batsman and a walk before D...