Soccer: Kashiwa move top in J1 after scraping past Cerezo

Kashiwa Reysol moved top of the J-League first division on Tuesday, Mao Hosoya's third goal of the season turning out to be the winner in a 1-0 victory away to Cerezo Osaka. Kashiwa, who finished only two places above the relegation zone in 15th last term, have won five of their seven opening fixtures this year and now sit above two-time defending champions Kawasaki Frontale on goal difference with a game in hand. In the day's only game, Matheus Savio was the architect for the 25th-minute winner after he combined well with Takuma Ominami to launch a long counter from inside his own box at Yodo...