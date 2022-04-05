U.S. deficit shrinks 0.1% in Feb. with record-high exports, import

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. deficit in trade of goods and services shrank 0.1 percent in February from the previous month to $89.19 billion, with both exports and imports hitting record-highs, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. U.S. exports grew 1.8 percent to $228.63 billion and imports also rose 1.3 percent to $317.81 billion. By country, the U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan shrank 25.9 percent in February to $4.54 billion. The deficit with China fell 15.7 percent to $30.67 billion, while that with Mexico dropped 7.9 percent to $8.82 billion. From the start of 2022, Japan ranked as having the fifth-large...