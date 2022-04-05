Honda, GM to jointly develop affordable EV models, sales from 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. and General Motors Co. said Tuesday they will expand their tie-up to include joint development of a series of affordable electric vehicles, starting sales in North America from 2027. The new EVs will be powered by next-generation lithium-ion batteries, with the expected sales price to be below $30,000 per vehicle. Several models, including a compact crossover, are being considered. Honda and GM plan to produce several million vehicles at their plants. They also plan to discuss working together on future EV battery technology, the two companies said in a joint press release. "Ho...