U.S. approves $95 mil. arms sale to Taiwan to aid missile defense

The State Department said Tuesday it has approved a potential arms program to Taiwan worth $95 million to support its Patriot missile defense system, the latest in a series of U.S. moves to help the island maintain its self-defense capabilities in the face of pressure from China. The program, to be provided at the request of Taiwan's de facto embassy in the United States, includes training, deployment, maintenance, sustainment and other support of the Patriot system as well as associated equipment, the department said. The package provides the capability that will be used as a "deterrent to re...