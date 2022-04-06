Baseball: Akiyama released by Cincinnati Reds with 1 yr left on deal

Newsfrom Japan

The Cincinnati Reds announced Tuesday they have released Japanese outfielder Shogo Akiyama, who was informed over the weekend that he was not going to make the Reds' Opening Day roster. Akiyama signed a three-year, $21 million deal ahead of the 2020 season. The Reds did not have the ability to option Akiyama to the minor leagues without his consent, and will still owe him his $8 million for 2022. The 33-year-old becomes a free agent and can sign with any other MLB team or return to play in Japan. "I am very thankful for the precious time I have spent with all the players and staff I had the fo...