Nikkei sinks nearly 2% in morning as tech issues fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Wednesday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei falling nearly 2 percent, dragged down by technology shares that tracked an overnight decline in their U.S. counterparts. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 525.93 points, or 1.89 percent, from Tuesday to 27,262.05. The broader Topix index was down 26.77 points, or 1.37 percent, to 1,922.35. The Tokyo bourse on Monday introduced the Prime, Standard and Growth markets to replace the four former trading segments -- First Section, Second Section, Mothers and Jasdaq. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electr...