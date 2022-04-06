CORRECTED: Tokyo stocks open lower as tech issues fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, dragged down by technology shares that tracked an overnight fall in their U.S. counterparts. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 268.04 points, or 0.96 percent, from Tuesday to 27,519.94. The broader Topix index was down 13.32 points, or 0.68 percent, at 1,935.80. The Tokyo bourse on Monday introduced the Prime, Standard and Growth markets to replace the four former trading segments -- First Section, Second Section, Mothers and Jasdaq. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, transportat...