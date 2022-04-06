Baseball: Ohtani to focus on his pitching on 2022 Opening Day

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani may have two roles to cover, but first he is going to focus on his pitching when 18 of the 30 MLB teams play their first games of the regular season on Thursday. Ohtani, who will be both pitching and hitting on Opening Day, was able to shut out the noise in 2021 as baseball's biggest attraction -- the first two-way star since Babe Ruth -- and he plans to repeat the trick when he gets on the mound this week. "I'm in good shape. I feel even stronger about winning," Ohtani told reporters before the Angels' last spring training game on Tuesday. "Firstl...