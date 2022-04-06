Basketball: Wizards' Hachimura scores 21 points in 37 minutes

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura played the most minutes in a game this season, with 37 minutes and 23 seconds on the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. In the Wizards' 132-114 win at Target Center in Minneapolis, Hachimura tied a season-high with 21 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists, while Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Daniel Gafford added 24. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Hachimura has now scored 21 points in three of his past five performances. Now eliminated from postseason contention, Washing...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Basketball