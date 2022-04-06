Basketball: Wizards' Hachimura scores 21 points in 37 minutes

Newsfrom Japan

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura played the most minutes in a game this season, with 37 minutes and 23 seconds on the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. In the Wizards' 132-114 win at Target Center in Minneapolis, Hachimura tied a season-high with 21 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists, while Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Daniel Gafford added 24. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Hachimura has now scored 21 points in three of his past five performances. Now eliminated from postseason contention, Washing...