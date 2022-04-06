Tokyo stocks fall on fears of aggressive U.S. monetary tightening

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, weighed by concern that the U.S. central bank may tighten its monetary policy more aggressively than expected and cause the U.S. economy to slow. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 437.68 points, or 1.58 percent, from Tuesday at 27,350.3. The broader Topix index finished 26.21 points, or 1.34 percent, lower at 1,922.91. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, marine transportation and transportation equipment issues.