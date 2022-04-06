"Developing Asia" to grow 5.2% in 2022 but Ukraine war looms, ADB says

Newsfrom Japan

The Asian Development Bank said Wednesday that developing and newly industrialized Asian economies will grow 5.2 percent in 2022 as they continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but warned of fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In its Asian Development Outlook 2022 report, the Manila-based multilateral bank said growth in "developing Asia" -- a grouping of 45 economies excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand -- is expected to remain strong and reach 5.3 percent in 2023, supported by a robust recovery in domestic demand and solid exports. In 2021, developing Asia saw growth ...