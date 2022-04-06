Japan, Qatar leaders to work toward stabilizing energy market

Newsfrom Japan

The leaders of Japan and Qatar agreed Wednesday to cooperate toward stabilizing the global energy market after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent crude oil, natural gas and commodity prices surging. In about 20-minute phone talks with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed hope for the Middle East nation's contributions to the efforts as one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said. Qatar is a major exporter to Japan of LNG and crude oil. Soaring energy prices caused by geopolitical risks and sup...