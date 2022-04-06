Baseball: Kishi pitches Eagles past struggling Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Takayuki Kishi allowed two runs over seven innings against his former team as the Rakuten Eagles won 7-2 in the Pacific League on Wednesday afternoon, sending the Seibu Lions to their sixth straight defeat. Kishi (1-0) allowed two walks and four hits while striking out four at Sendai's Rakuten Seimei Park. New Eagles leadoff hitter Haruki Nishikawa drew a leadoff walk to start the Eagles' three-run first and hit a leadoff homer in the fifth. The Lions, without 2019 MVP Hotaka Yamakawa and 2020 MVP Tomoya Mori due to injury, only troubled Kishi with back-to-back two-out home runs in the fifth i...