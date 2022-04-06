Soccer: Defensive lapses see Frontale, Jubilo share spoils

Newsfrom Japan

Two-time defending champions Kawasaki Frontale were gifted a point in injury time in a 1-1 draw in the J-League first division away to promoted Jubilo Iwata. Iwata forward Kotaro Omori exploited a Frontale defensive mistake to open the scoring in the 78th minute at Shizuoka Prefecture's Yamaha Stadium. But keeper Ryuki Miura, Jubilo's hero for much of the game, dropped the ball after going up for a cross, and Kei Chinen put it into the goal in the 94th minute. "Mostly, I feel disappointment," said Chinen, who had been the visitors' biggest threat for most of the game in an unusually uncoordina...