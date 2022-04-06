China avoids blaming Russia for killings of Ukrainian civilians

Newsfrom Japan

China on Wednesday refrained from criticizing Russia's alleged killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha near the capital of Kyiv, as Beijing has still expressed eagerness to maintain amicable relations with Moscow. "All parties should exercise restraint and avoid groundless accusations" before the conclusion of the investigation is reached, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters. Global condemnation of Russia has been growing since footage showing the scattered bodies of civilians on the streets of Bucha was revealed over the weekend. While some countries hav...